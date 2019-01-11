BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man they said broke into several cars in the Brandon area.
The first burglaries were on Morrow Circle on Sept. 4, and more on Timber Pond Drive Oct. 11, according to Hillsborough County deputies.
Cornelius Eugene Smith Jr. was arrested and charged with five counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and four counts of petit theft
Smith has a long arrest history in Hillsborough County. According to Hillsborough County Jail records, Smith has been arrested 15 times for everything from petit theft to trafficking cocaine.
What other people are reading right now:
- Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by truck in Trinity, Pasco Fire Rescue says
- Woman shoots, kills home invader in Lithia
- 4 things to do with leftover Halloween candy
- Amazon's 'Alexa' may be the sole witness to a Florida murder
- Frozen raspberries, berry mixes recalled for possible Hepatitis A contamination
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter