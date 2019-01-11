BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man they said broke into several cars in the Brandon area.

The first burglaries were on Morrow Circle on Sept. 4, and more on Timber Pond Drive Oct. 11, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

Cornelius Eugene Smith Jr. was arrested and charged with five counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and four counts of petit theft

Smith has a long arrest history in Hillsborough County. According to Hillsborough County Jail records, Smith has been arrested 15 times for everything from petit theft to trafficking cocaine.

