Man charged with DUI manslaughter after crash kills passenger

TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is in jail on a DUI manslaughter charge following a crash that killed his 20-year-old passenger.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near State Road 574 at Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say James Whatley was speeding east on SR-574 and crashed into a truck driven by a 43-year-old man as he tried to turn onto I-75. Whatley's car spun around and hit a guardrail along the shoulder.
The passenger in Whatley's car died from her injuries, according to FHP.
Whatley was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter. He currently is sitting in the Hillsborough County jail.
What other people are reading right now:
- Rays tie the series 2-2 with exciting walk-off Game 4 win
- Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule
- 'I voted for a guy named Trump,' the president says after voting in Florida
- Tropical Depression 28 strengthens into Tropical Storm Zeta in the Caribbean Sea
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter