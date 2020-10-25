Man charged with DUI manslaughter after crash kills passenger

A 20-year-old woman died from her injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is in jail on a DUI manslaughter charge following a crash that killed his 20-year-old passenger.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near State Road 574 at Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say James Whatley was speeding east on SR-574 and crashed into a truck driven by a 43-year-old man as he tried to turn onto I-75. Whatley's car spun around and hit a guardrail along the shoulder.

The passenger in Whatley's car died from her injuries, according to FHP.

Whatley was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter. He currently is sitting in the Hillsborough County jail.

