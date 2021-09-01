FHP: Man walking across US-301 hit, killed by driver

Troopers say charges are pending as the case remains under investigation.

A driver trying to pass another car on US-301 struck and killed a man walking across the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An SUV, driven by a 65-year-old man from Zephyrhills, was going northbound on US-301, approaching Tom Folson Road, when he attempted to pass a "slower" car by using a merge lane, according to a press release.

That's when troopers say he hit a man walking across the road. The man is said to have died at the scene.

FHP says charges are pending as the case remains under investigation.

What other people are reading right now:

