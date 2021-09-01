FHP: Man walking across US-301 hit, killed by driver

A driver trying to pass another car on US-301 struck and killed a man walking across the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
An SUV, driven by a 65-year-old man from Zephyrhills, was going northbound on US-301, approaching Tom Folson Road, when he attempted to pass a "slower" car by using a merge lane, according to a press release.
That's when troopers say he hit a man walking across the road. The man is said to have died at the scene.
FHP says charges are pending as the case remains under investigation.
