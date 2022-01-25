Authorities identify man wanted for robbing undercover Hillsborough deputy at Brandon mall

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has identified the man they say helped rob an undercover deputy at gunpoint during a firearms transaction at a Brandon mall.

The sheriff's office says 19-year-old Jaycob Riley is facing charges of armed robbery, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Law enforcement says the undercover deputy was part of a larger investigation into illegal firearms off the streets. According to the sheriff's office, at around 4 p.m. Monday, the deputy was conducting a transaction with two men at the parking lot of the Westfield Brandon mall.

While inside the undercover deputy's car, law enforcement says both men drew their guns and robbed the deputy. Other detectives were monitoring the transaction and moved in after the undercover deputy was robbed.

When the two men noticed law enforcement, the sheriff's office says they both began firing at the deputies on scene and ran.

One of the men, 19-year-old Jordan Gracia, was eventually tackled and arrested.

Gracia is facing charges of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and dealing in stolen property. Additional charges are pending, the sheriff's office reports.

The sheriff's office says none of the deputies involved fired their weapons, and no injuries were reported.