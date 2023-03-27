Stranded teen rescued by Hillsborough deputies after falling off of Jet Ski in Tampa Bay

In a video, deputies are seen helping the 17-year-old onto their boat as he thanked them for finding him.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old was rescued by crews with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office after he fell off a Jet Ski Saturday evening in Tampa Bay, law enforcement says.

At around 7 p.m., a teen who was driving and on the Jet Ski with the 17-year-old frantically explained to a deputy at the Davis Island Boat Ramp at Severn Avenue in Tampa that the 17-year-old had fallen off somewhere in Tampa Bay, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities say that the teen also told deputies he and the 17-year-old were riding the Jet Ski from Fantasy Island but was not sure where exactly he fell off.

"He just fell off and I don't know where or when he fell off," the teen said in a YouTube video posted by the sheriff's office. "We were right over by Fantasy Island and I just look back and he's not here."

The sheriff's office Marine Unite then reportedly followed the teen as he backtracked his route on the water and with assistance from agency's Aviation Unit, deputies located the 17-year-old in the water.

"This was such a frightening situation," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This is a high-traffic boating area, making it especially hazardous. I'm so glad these teens wore life vests because this could've ended tragically. I commend our deputies for acting so quickly."

In the video, deputies are seen helping the 17-year-old onto their boat as he thanked them for finding him. He also told authorities that he was OK and did not need any medical attention.