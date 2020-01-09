Metropolitan Ministries 'urgently' needs volunteers after massive drop

Volunteers are wanted to help build food boxes and for other needs going into the holiday season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries is asking the community to consider helping out because the need is just too great.

The organization says on Wednesday, 125 volunteer shifts will go unfilled following a 60-percent drop in volunteers largely brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic, of course, continues – and families still need help. Metropolitan Ministries reports, in the meantime, its staff are filling the gap in addition to their normal duties.

Volunteers are wanted in the organization's off-site warehouse to build food boxes, it said. About 40,000 of them have gone out since the pandemic began, and about 3,000 meals continue to be cooked daily.

Drivers also are sought to help make deliveries to seniors and others who cannot leave home.

"The scope of need is unprecedented," Tim Marks, Metropolitan Ministries' president and CEO said in the release. "We’ve been so fortunate to have the communities’ support, and I have faith that we’ll rally together once again to meet this challenge."

People can register to volunteer online. Temperature checks and face masks are required.

What other people are reading right now:

