A longtime Atlanta real estate developer will partner with New York-based Bromley Cos. on the first office building within Midtown Tampa.

Bromley Cos. on Wednesday revealed new renderings and details of Midtown One, which is seven stories and 140,000 square feet. It is slated to begin construction speculatively in early 2019, part of Tampa's first wave of post-recession multi-tenant office development. Other projects are slated to begin in the same time frame, including the office space within downtown's Water Street development and the 53-story, mixed-use Riverwalk Place.

