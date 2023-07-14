Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Tampa

Authorities say she was last seen on Tuesday, July 11.

TAMPA, Florida — Have you seen Isabelle Land? The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the teen Thursday night.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, July 11 in the area of W. Barclay Road and N. Albany Avenue in Tampa.

She was wearing a black hoodie, white shorts or grey jeans and could be carrying two backpacks, the FDLE said.

Land is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities say she also has a tattoo on the right side of her neck with Asian lettering.

FDLE also believes the teen girl could be in the company of an older man who is possibly Hispanic and missing teeth. It's possible Land is traveling in a newer, dark-tinted, four-door, white sedan with an unknown Florida tag.