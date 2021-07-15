Deputies search for teen who vanished almost 2 weeks ago

Edward Gilbert was last seen on his bicycle on the morning of July 2, according to the sheriff's office.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen last seen almost two weeks ago.

Edward Gilbert was last seen on his bicycle on the morning of July 2, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the 14-year-old was seen at about 5:30 a.m. leaving his home near Joe Ebert Road and Williams Road in Thonotosassa. He was on a black and yellow Mongoose bicycle, investigators added.

Edward is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall and 107 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"We want to bring this young man back to his home and family safely," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are asking for the public's help finding him, if anyone knows where he may have gone, please call us immediately."

If you have any information on Edward's whereabouts, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office as soon as possible at (813) 247-8200.