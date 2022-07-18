Motorcyclist dies following crash with car in Tampa

After crashing into the back of a truck, the motorcyclist slid off the bike and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man riding a motorcycle died after crashing into a car at a high speed Friday evening, the Tampa Police Department said.

At around 7:43 p.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was waiting in the turn lane on East Hillsborough Avenue to turn south onto North 15th Street.

Police say when the traffic light turned green, the truck started to make the southbound turn. This was when a motorcycle traveling eastbound through the intersection at a high speed clipped the right rear bumper of the driver, the department explains.

The motorcyclist slid off the bike and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.