TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have released new video of a woman who has been missing for two weeks, hoping it will jog the public's memory and produce new leads.

Deborah Saucier, 62, is seen in the video leaving the Seminole Hard Rock Casino and leaving her car at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on North Boulevard in downtown Tampa.

She has not been seen since Jan. 8. The car was found at the park on Jan. 14.

Video from a street camera on Laurel Street showed her walking northbound, then west back toward North Boulevard. Saucier then walked north across Laurel Street and under the Interstate 275 overpass before going out of view.

She is 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her left wrist. Saucier was last seen wearing a brown cap, an unknown color shirt and dark sweat pants.

She has medical issues and does not have her medicine. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

