NYC teacher arrested in Tampa, accused of traveling to have sex with a minor

A middle school teacher from New York City admitted to deputies he knew the teenage victim was underage, the sheriff's office said.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a teacher who is accused of having sex with a teenager he knew was underage.

Zeshaan Naqvi, 31, allegedly traveled to Tampa from New York City to meet with a teenager he had been talking to online for about three months.

According to the sheriff's office, Naaqvi picked up the teen from their house and brought them to his hotel room. He later drove the teen back home. After a few hours, he picked the teen up from their home again and returned to the hotel room, where they engaged in sexual acts.

The teacher was arrested at the hotel on Falkenburg Road in Tampa.

HCSO says he admitted he knew the victim was underage when he was arrested.

"It never ceases to amaze us the lengths predators will go to, to get what they want," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "In this case, a middle school history teacher booked a ticket, boarded a plane and traveled across the country to meet with a minor who he had been chatting with for about three months.

"This behavior is deeply disturbing and serves as a grim warning to parents to monitor their child's online activity."

Naqvi is charged with seven counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and traveling to meet a minor after using computer services to solicit certain illegal acts.