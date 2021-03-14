Pedestrian killed in crash in downtown Tampa

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

TAMPA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Saturday evening in downtown Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say it happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of N. Ashley Drive and E. Whiting Street.

The person was taken to the hospital where they died.

The intersection is temporarily closed while the investigation continues. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

