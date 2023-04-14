What were these penguins doing in the Florida Capitol?

This Week in Politics we tracked down the capitol penguins to find out what brought them to Tallahassee.

TAMPA, Fla. — When lawmakers are in session, there’s no telling who you’ll see inside the capitol. Bigwigs, movers, shakers, lobbyists in a shadowy corner — even a sharp-dressed penguin?

There was no hiding a quartet of penguins who took Tallahassee by storm this week. Photographed among power players, hanging outside the halls of state democracy — the capitol penguins were the talk of the town, but what were they doing there?

I headed to The Florida Aquarium in Tampa to find out, but they ran waddled away from my questioning.

Luckily, The Florida Aquarium CEO Roger Germann talked for his feathered friends.

“What better way to talk about all the great things they are doing here at The Florida Aquarium than to be in the state’s capitol?” Germann said.

They weren’t just fun to interact with — the four penguins who took the trek to Tallahassee alongside lobbying group RSA Consulting served as animal ambassadors.

Rep Susan Valdés & me having a great time meeting with a Tampa Bay constituent! @floridaaquarium #penguin pic.twitter.com/kvNXacQSTF — Rep. Lindsay Cross (@LindsayCrossFL) April 11, 2023

The list of lawmakers they met with, as extensive as their penchant for fish:

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo

House Speaker Paul Renner,

Representative Danny Alvarez

Representative Brad Yeager

Representative Toby Overdorf

Senator Jim Boyd

Representative Lawrence McClure

Representative Lindsay Cross

Representative Susan Valdes

Senator Danny Burgess

Representative Jeff Holcomb

Representative Josie Tomkow

Representative Randy Maggard

Representative Berny Jacques

Senator Shevrin Jones

Senator Lauren Book

Lieutenant Governor Nunez

Representative Dan Daley

Thanks to @floridaaquarium for bringing Pebbles the Penguin by for a visit. If you are visiting the Capitol today, be sure to stop by the Courtyard and say hello to Pebbles! pic.twitter.com/IAN7YFtzqx — Kathleen Passidomo (@Kathleen4SWFL) April 11, 2023

“The state government does provide opportunities through grant programs to be able to support organizations like us, so we just thought it was a great, fun way to be able to connect with those who are making really tough decisions, but let them know that their tough decisions and their support of places like the TFA are having a great impact,” Germann added.

This year they’re hoping lawmakers grant them $500,000 for electric vehicles to update their current fleet.

“Because when we care for animals like our penguins here, they are feeling the pressure with a lot of things like fossil fuels and others. So to be able to be up in Tallahassee and bring the ambassadors that can really be affected the most was pretty fun and exciting for us,” Germann explained.