Crash brings down power lines onto house, catches it on fire

The unoccupied house burned to the ground, according to the FHP.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Two people were hurt in a crash that knocked down some power lines onto a house, causing it to go up in flames, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 92 near Branch Forbes Road in Hillsborough County, according to a news release.

Troopers say a 31-year-old man from Clearwater was heading east on U.S. 92 when he somehow lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. The car turned around and then hit a utility pole, which sent wires falling onto an unoccupied house.

The house caught fire and burned to the ground, FHP said. A truck parked next to the house also was significantly damaged in the fire.

The driver was cited for careless driving and driving with a suspended license. A 31-year-old woman from Clearwater, a passenger, suffered minor injuries.