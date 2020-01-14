PLANT CITY, Fla. — Police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Plant City
Plant City police say officers responded to an area near Kilgore Road and James L. Reman Parkway after getting reports of someone waving a gun at cars. Police said they saw the person do this and then take off.
The sheriff's office also responded along with a law enforcement helicopter. Police say the person then began firing shots at officers and possibly the helicopter.
Police say neither the officers nor the helicopter was hit.
A Plant City officer shot the person, who was taken to a local hospital, police say. That person's condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
