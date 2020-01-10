Deputies: Man shoots, kills woman who pulled a knife on him

TAMPA, Fla — Deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Plant City.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it was called to a home around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday because there were reports of a disturbance. When investigators got there they found a man who told them a woman he knew came after him with a knife during an argument.
That's when he says he shot her, according to investigators.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, deputies said. The shooter stayed at the scene until deputies got to the home.
"Domestic violence is unacceptable, regardless of gender, and it's tragic when it rises to the level of anyone losing their life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting, I want to remind our community that there is help out there if you are in an abusive relationship. You can reach out to the Spring of Tampa Bay for support and resources by calling 813-247-7233."
The investigation is on-going.
- Florida releases school COVID-19 dashboard
- 2020 Champions Boat Parade brings Stanley Cup through Tampa
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the first presidential debate
- Gov. DeSantis lets eviction, mortgage foreclosure moratorium expire to make room for nationwide order
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Tropics 'wake up,' new disturbance to watch
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter