Deputies: Man dead following shooting at Plant City bar

Detectives are actively searching for the shooter.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Shots rang out at a Plant City bar, leaving a man dead and another person hospitalized, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

And, deputies are actively searching for the shooter responsible.

It all started around 10 p.m. at the Twilight Zone Lounge located on E State Road 60.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokesperson Amanda Granit said a physical altercation inside the lounge's liquor store broke out and turned into a shooting in the bar that continued outside into the parking lot and field behind the lounge.

Granit said a deputy in the area on an unrelated case heard the shots and quickly responded. Granit said when the deputy arrived she saw a car leave the parking lot, only to crash just down the road.

The person inside the car was shot during the altercation and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As deputies began to search the area around the lounge, a man was found in the field. He had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries, Granit said.

The sheriff's office has not released any more information on the man who died.

Granit says the shooter is believed to be a man with a goatee and a large tattoo on the right side of his neck. He is about six feet tall. And, he may be driving a Dodge Charger.

The sheriff's office also said detectives believe the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.