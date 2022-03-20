16-year-old driver dead following two-car crash

Troopers say the teen unsuccessfully tried to pass in front of another car.

PLANT CITY, Fla — A Plant City teen is dead following a two-car crash late Saturday night on U.S. 92, Florida Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say it happened around 11:21 p.m. on eastbound U.S. 92 near Robinson Orange Park in Plant City.

The 16-year-old driver of a pickup truck tried unsuccessfully to overtake and pass a sedan, troopers say.

Instead of passing the car, the pickup hit the left rear of the sedan. Following the collision, both the truck and car rotated to the south shoulder and hit a raised wooden sidewalk.

When the truck hit the sidewalk, troopers say it overturned.