Plea agreement reached for one man accused in 2017 Craigslist killing

It comes on the condition of "truthful testimony" against his co-defendant.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Three years after the accused crime, a plea agreement has been reached in the 2017 Craigslist killing of a man attempting to sell his dirt bike.

According to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office, the agreement means Ramontrae Williams will serve 12 years in Florida State Prison, followed by 10 years of probation on the condition that he provides truthful testimony against his co-defendant.

But how did we get here?

Teenagers at the time, Williams and Dontae Johnson, his co-defendant, were accused of meeting a man and his son to buy a dirt bike, but police say the duo showed up with the intention to rob them.

The Tampa Police Department investigated the case and reported that when the man tried to leave, Johnson shot and killed him while Williams stole the dirt bike.

Both men face a series of charges related to the crime.

What other people are reading right now: