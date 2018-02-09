TAMPA, Fla. -- Homicide detectives are asking for the public's assistance in solving a deadly shooting.

Police responded to shots fired call around 9:30 p.m. Friday in North Tampa. Inside a home at 9508 N 10th St. they found Marcus Bowden and Albertlean East.

Police said both had been shot, Bowden died at the scene and East was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police said based on their initial investigation, they believe the suspect(s) and victims knew each other.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. Anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

