Project DYNAMO continues to evacuate Americans left behind in Afghanistan 1 year after Taliban takeover

Project DYNAMO has reportedly conducted four rescue operations in the last two months.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida-based Project DYNAMO is continuing to perform evacuations and rescue operations for American citizens and residents in Afghanistan after almost one year since the U.S. withdrew its troops from the country, the non-profit organization said in a news release on Tuesday.

This year, the organization says it has led more than 50 cross-border evacuations from Afghanistan into surrounding countries to rescue Americans, lawful residents and allies.

Members of the Afghan Diplomatic Corps, senior officers of the Afghan military and security service and U.S. citizens were recently evacuated from Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, the news release said.

“Just as we predicted, Afghanistan is once again harboring terrorists with American blood on their hands less than a year since the U.S. withdrawal,” Bryan Stern, co-founder of Project DYNAMO, said in a statement. “As the mastermind of the attacks on 9/11, the idea that Ayman al-Zawahiri can freely walk around Kabul and visit his family with impunity while those who served alongside the U.S. and NATO lost their homes, families, and many cases their lives confirms that Americans and allies who aided America remain in extreme danger from al-Qaeda, other terrorist groups, and by proxy the new Afghan government itself."

From April to June of this year, Project DYNAMO says it rescued more than three people, including an elderly couple who went to Kabul to visit their family, family members of a former first secretary of the Permanent Mission of Afghanistan from an undisclosed place in Afghanistan and an Afghan Army Colonel.

“These Afghan diplomats serving abroad still have families in Kabul,” Stern said in a statement. “They can’t return home because the Taliban's new government says they are now the enemy. Their homes are destroyed and their families are targeted and even killed.”

Stern also said many U.S citizens, residents and allies are still hiding in Afghanistan with no way out.

Project Dynamo says there are thousands of requests for evacuation in its rescue request database.