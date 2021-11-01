67 electric scooters recovered from Hillsborough River

A team of divers spent their Monday morning fishing out electric scooters along the Tampa Riverwalk.

TAMPA, Fla. — Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful organized a team of volunteers, including divers, to remove electric scooters from the Tampa Riverwalk.

They weren't entirely sure how many they'd find when the divers went in.

"I'm not sure we knew what would come up," said Al Antolik, the trash-free water manager with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful. "We knew there were some in here, I never thought it'd be [more than] 60."

It took a few trips, but in total, 67 scooters, a bike, a street sign and a canoe were recovered from a 300-yard stretch of the riverwalk.

Three divers and three line handlers were worn out after a few hours of diving. The electric scooters weigh upward of 20 pounds and many of them were covered in barnacles.

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful covers the expenses of recovering the scooters. That includes finding volunteer divers, filling the boat with gas and the hours it takes for these projects to take place.

The city of Tampa contacts the scooter companies to retrieve their scooters. It's believed there are more scooters in the river that need to be retrieved.

"The City will be working with both Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and the scooter providers to organize the removal of the remaining devices that they were unable to get to today," Tampa's smart mobility manager, Brandon Campbell, said in an email.

According to the city, the scooter companies are contractually obligated to remove their scooters when they end up in places they're not supposed to be. Including the bottom of the river.

"In this case, we had the good fortune to have some proactive volunteers who wanted to help out," Campbell said. "However, absent this we would expect the scooter companies to come up with another solution."

Scooter company crews that were picking up the scooters Monday said the scooters are taken back by the company to be properly recycled.

"Once we get them out of the water, they'll come and take care of their products," Antolik said. "That part hasn't been the issue. It's just getting the time and people to get them out of the water."