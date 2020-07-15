x
Caught on video: People break into Seffner beauty supply store

One woman reportedly made off with more than $5,000 in merchandise.

SEFFNER, Fla — Your help is needed in identifying people who broke into a Seffner beauty supply store.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a video Tuesday of the brazen break-in on May 31. Multiple unidentified people broke into J-Lo Beauty Supply and took office with a lot of products.

A woman is seen breaking the glass door with a prybar and was able to leave with more than $5,000 in merchandise. 

She is also seen leaving with a large box at the end of the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200. 

DO YOU RECOGNIZE ANYONE IN THIS VIDEO? Multiple unidentified suspects broke into J-Lo Beauty Supply in Seffner on May 31, 2020 around 1 a.m. 🚨The first suspect seen breaking the glass door with a prybar was able to leave with more than $5,000 in merchandise. She is also seen leaving with a large box at the end of the video. If you have any information on her or the others seen in this surveillance video, please call #teamHCSO at 813-247-8200. #SheriffChadChronister #teamHCSO #HillsboroughCounty #Florida #WANTED

Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

