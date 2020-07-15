Caught on video: People break into Seffner beauty supply store

SEFFNER, Fla — Your help is needed in identifying people who broke into a Seffner beauty supply store.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a video Tuesday of the brazen break-in on May 31. Multiple unidentified people broke into J-Lo Beauty Supply and took office with a lot of products.
A woman is seen breaking the glass door with a prybar and was able to leave with more than $5,000 in merchandise.
She is also seen leaving with a large box at the end of the video.
Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.
