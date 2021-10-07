House explodes in Hillsborough County; 2 people hospitalized

SEFFNER, Fla. — Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a house exploded in Hillsborough County.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it happened just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday at a home near King Charles Circle and King Richard Court in Seffner.
One of the two people injured was transported as a "trauma alert." There was no immediate word on either of their conditions at the hospital.
The cause of the blast is under investigation.
