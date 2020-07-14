Semi-truck crashes into home in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A semi-truck has crashed into the side of a house in Hillsborough County.
It happened in the 5900 block of Maple Lane, which is east of Highway 301 off East Sligh Avenue in Tampa. There was no immediate word on any injuries.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue workers and deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene.
Some power lines were knocked down, and TECO is headed to the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
