Sheriff: Be vigilant on trips to Hillsborough County banks

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Next time you take a trip to the bank, you may want to keep a close eye on your surroundings.
That's what the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is warning the public in a new PSA.
Approximately $110,000 has been stolen during 27 incidents of bank jugging since the start of the year in Hillsborough County, according to the sheriff's office.
And to make sure it doesn't happen to you, Sheriff Chad Chronister laid out three tips to avoid thieves outside of banks.
First, Chronister says, be aware of your surroundings. Even if it looks like no one is around, a thief may be waiting inside of a parked car,
Second, keep your money hidden in your purse or pocket.
And third, the sheriff asks if you see something, say something. Investigating these kinds of crimes will help avoid them in the future.
You can watch the full PSA below.
What other people are reading right now:
- Piney Point latest: US-41 reopens to traffic in Manatee County
- Sore arm after the COVID-19 shot? Here's what it means.
- Florida Democrats demand Rep. Matt Gaetz resign amid FBI probe
- 'A piece of horse manure': Gov. DeSantis slams 60 Minutes investigation
- Piney Point wastewater breach: So, what's in the water?
- Strong demand from younger people as vaccine eligibility age drops to 16
- Gator mating season is upon us: Here's what you need to know
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter