Sheriff: Be vigilant on trips to Hillsborough County banks

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Next time you take a trip to the bank, you may want to keep a close eye on your surroundings.

That's what the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is warning the public in a new PSA.

Approximately $110,000 has been stolen during 27 incidents of bank jugging since the start of the year in Hillsborough County, according to the sheriff's office.

And to make sure it doesn't happen to you, Sheriff Chad Chronister laid out three tips to avoid thieves outside of banks.

First, Chronister says, be aware of your surroundings. Even if it looks like no one is around, a thief may be waiting inside of a parked car,

Second, keep your money hidden in your purse or pocket.

And third, the sheriff asks if you see something, say something. Investigating these kinds of crimes will help avoid them in the future.

