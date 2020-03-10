Police: Man in critical condition following shooting outside apartment complex

Officers are still investigating.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot outside an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Tampa police say the man was looking for a parking space at Morgan Creek Apartments when someone fired multiple shots into the man's car. He was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

Police arrived and administered medical aid until Tampa Fire Rescue responded and transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

