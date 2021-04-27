Signode Industrial Group set to bring more than 200 jobs to Tampa

The transit packaging provider is relocating its corporate headquarters to Hillsborough County.

TAMPA, Fla. — Signode Industrial Group is the latest company to bring its business to the Tampa Bay area.

The transit packaging provider is relocating its headquarters from Glenview, Illinois to the Hidden River Corporate Park in Tampa.

This means more job opportunities for workers in the area -- more than 200, according to Signode.

"Today is an exciting day for Florida’s economic growth as another company has decided to call the state home," Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We’re proud to welcome Signode Industrial Group to Florida, where they will provide essential jobs and continue to position the Tampa Bay area as an economic driver for the state."

The company is looking to fill "high-quality, high-paying" positions in senior, executive, and mid-level management as well as IT and other roles.

Signode is a leading manufacturer of transit packaging consumables, tools, software, and equipment with 80+ manufacturing facilities across 6 continents and more than 7,000 employees worldwide.

"Tampa’s pro-business climate, diverse talent pipeline and unbeatable quality of life continues to attract the attention of major corporate headquarters," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Signode joins a growing list of global companies bringing their headquarters to Tampa including Suzuki Marine, OPSWAT, Delasierra Filter Technology, and The Mosaic Company.

"The business-friendly environment and growing economy in Tampa better positions us to grow our company and achieve our vision of being the premier, market-leading global industrial packaging company. We look forward to growing with and contributing to the greater Tampa community for years to come," said Signode President Robert Bourque.

To learn more about job opportunities at Signode, visit the company's website.