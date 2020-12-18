Police responding to small plane crash near Westshore in Tampa, 3 people taken to hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — Police and fire rescue crews are responding to a small plane crash in the Westshore area of Tampa.
Tampa Police said the crash happened at N Ward Street and W Laurel Street, which is near Tampa International Airport and several hotels.
Tampa Fire Rescue said three people were on board the small piper aircraft and have been taken to the hospital as trauma alerts. Tampa Police previously said one person had minor injuries.
No one on the ground was injured.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna receives backing from FDA panel
- 'This isn't supposed to happen': Polk County neighbors work to clear a path toward healing after a tornado devastates homes ahead of the holidays
- 'This isn't going to stop us from living our dream.' Businesses push ahead after destructive tornado
- DeSantis outlines Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
- Thousands of chickens burned in massive Pasco County barn fire
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter