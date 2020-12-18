x
Police responding to small plane crash near Westshore in Tampa, 3 people taken to hospital

Police said the plane crashed near N Ward Street and W Laurel Street.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police and fire rescue crews are responding to a small plane crash in the Westshore area of Tampa.

Tampa Police said the crash happened at N Ward Street and W Laurel Street, which is near Tampa International Airport and several hotels.

Tampa Fire Rescue said three people were on board the small piper aircraft and have been taken to the hospital as trauma alerts. Tampa Police previously said one person had minor injuries.

No one on the ground was injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

