Firefighters working to knock down fire at South Tampa condo

No injuries have been reported.

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters were forced to move into a defensive position while trying to put out a fire at a South Tampa condo complex.

Crews were called Friday afternoon to the Westshore Yacht Club Condos, where a fire was reported in the area of Yeats Manor Drive and Olivette Court, according to a news release.

Officials say a resident inside their condo was alerted to the fire by a neighbor and was able to get out.

Firefighters tried to first put out the fire from the inside but were forced to evacuate and attack it by air. Tampa Fire Rescue says crews are using two aerial ladder trucks to spray water from above.