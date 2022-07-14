Neighbors say lightning strike ignited South Tampa house into flames

There were no injuries.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a call of a house fire Thursday evening.

Neighbors said at the height of the weather that rolled through the Tampa Bay area, they heard an explosion nearby and then, shortly after, saw smoke coming from the house.

Fire officials responded to West Sylvan Ramble Street and were able to get the fire under control. The homeowners were not home at the time of the lightning strike.

#TampasBravest on scene of a structure fire in the Culbreath Heights neighborhood. Fire is under control. TFR fire investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/rObiBBsEEe — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) July 15, 2022

There were no injuries, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Thursday night, strong thunderstorms came through parts of Hillsborough, Manatee, Polk and eastern Pasco counties with heavy rains and gusty winds.