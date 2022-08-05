2 people hurt in I-75 crash involving Road Ranger near Bruce B. Downs

The southbound lanes have reopened to traffic.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a Road Ranger on southbound Interstate 75 after Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. A Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger worker also was taken to the hospital; they suffered minor injuries, fire rescue said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers in the area should expect slow-going traffic for some time.