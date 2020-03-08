x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Hillsborough County

Youth football equipment stolen from Thonotosassa Football Complex

The equipment is valued at $2,500.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up of the american ball on the field - 3D Illustration

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Thonotosassa Football Complex.

At some point between 8:40 p.m. on July 30 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, someone broken into the building that houses the equipment.

The thief cut a combination padlock which secured an interior room containing additional equipment, deputies said.

Approximately 25 shoulder pads and 10 football helmets were removed. 

The stolen equipment is valued at more than $2,500. The equipment was privately owned.

"The stolen equipment is used by a youth football league," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "They are left not only wondering who is responsible for this crime but also trying to figure out how they will participate in a sport that they love."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

  