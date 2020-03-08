Youth football equipment stolen from Thonotosassa Football Complex

The equipment is valued at $2,500.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Thonotosassa Football Complex.

At some point between 8:40 p.m. on July 30 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, someone broken into the building that houses the equipment.

The thief cut a combination padlock which secured an interior room containing additional equipment, deputies said.

Approximately 25 shoulder pads and 10 football helmets were removed.

The stolen equipment is valued at more than $2,500. The equipment was privately owned.

"The stolen equipment is used by a youth football league," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "They are left not only wondering who is responsible for this crime but also trying to figure out how they will participate in a sport that they love."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

