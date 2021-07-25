Car crashes into Tampa thrift store

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

TAMPA, Fla. — A car crashed into the front windows of the Sunshine Thrift Store early Sunday afternoon.

The store, located at 4304 S. Dale Mabry Highway, is one of a few located in a strip mall.

It's not yet known whether the driver or anyone else at the store was hurt.

Several panes of glass shattered as a portion of the concrete frame crumbled.