TAMPA, Fla — A baby girl died from her injuries after she likely was left in a Jeep all day before her parents called 911, according to Tampa police.

Officers and Tampa Fire Rescue were sent around 6:24 p.m. Monday to the area of N. 19th and E. Sewaha streets on a report of 1-and-a-half-year-old girl unconscious and not breathing, a news release states.

She was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. Tampa police Monday evening said she passed away.

It's believed the girl was accidentally left inside the family's SUV this morning, said police, adding the parents called 911 upon her discovery.

An investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter