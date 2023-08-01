Some Tampa council members have concerns with new budget increasing taxes

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor proposed raising the mileage by 1.0 which would increase taxes for those living in the city.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city council members expressed concerns about the mayor's proposed budget for 2024.

On Monday evening, the council heard the same concerns from those in the public. During public comment, Tampa residents said the city is getting too expensive and costly. A majority of those who spoke said they don't want to see a tax increase.

Council members understood the resident's financial concerns.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor proposed a $1.92 billion dollar budget for 2024. This increases taxes by 16 percent. The mayor’s proposal would increase the millage by 1.0. That would increase costs for Tampa homeowners.

One Tampa mother said her family decided to sell their house due to rising costs.

"We’re now finding ourselves with two incomes, like, we can’t afford to live here," the woman said during public comment.

Her insurance rates increased, which left her family with no choice but to downsize. Other people said electricity, water and insurance increased. They feel the tax hike would be difficult to pay.

On the other side of this, the Tampa fire chief is for the new budget because they need to hire more people and renovate numerous stations.

The Tampa police chief said he needs to hire 30 more officers so they don’t fall below the national standard.

The mayor explained the new budget would allow the city to repair roads.

By raising the millage by 1.0, the city stated the average homeowner would pay about $20 more a month. The mayor said that could generate $45 million, but increases taxes by 16 percent.

"We can do everything, but in a more reasonable way that doesn't ask the public in inflation, like we have right now, for 16 percent higher taxes all out once. I think that puts us in a very bad situation," Councilmember Luis Viera said.

Those in opposition asked Tampa city council members to consider them.

"I really need you to consider the people that are just hanging on in this community," one man said.

The majority of council members expressed raising the millage by 1.0 is too much.

From here, the council will review the budget and vote on it next month.