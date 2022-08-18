Tampa City Council to discuss resolution aimed at protecting reproductive rights

City council members will be taking a look at the GRACE Act that was recently passed in Austin, Texas.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa City Council on Thursday will be reviewing a report known as the GRACE Act produced by the City of Austin, Texas, in consideration for a possible resolution to protect reproductive health rights.

According to city documents, the GRACE Act condemns actions infringing on the rights of residents to make their own health decisions, including abortions.

The city council’s meeting agenda says its legal staff will be reviewing the report and will make changes for it to comply with city and state rules should it move forward.

On July 21, 2022, the GRACE Act was approved by Austin City Council members. Austin City documents state that GRACE stands for “Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone.” The GRACE Act makes enforcing criminal laws concerning abortions and other reproductive healthcare actions the lowest priority when it comes to policing.

It also states city funds should not be used to investigate reports of abortions.

Scott Stephens, a retired judge and law professor at Stetson University says although state law holds power over local law, cities are finding loopholes.

“They have looked at well what do we have power over and they have power over the details and day-to-day demonstration of the law,” Stephens said.

He added that, right now, it's hard to predict whether or not these measures will receive pushback from the state level due to abortion laws. There remain still a lot of discussions that need to take place surrounding the overturning of Roe v. Wade and whether or not it's constitutional.

“We don’t know the status of that law whether it's constitutionally valid,” Stephens said.

The City of Tampa memorandum states the following: