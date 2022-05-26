Tampa City Council holds workshop on affordable housing

Councilors are looking for ideas that can be implemented immediately to help those struggling to find affordable housing.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa City Council is asking you for answers Thursday on how to help with affordable housing.

The city will provide a report on what the city is doing to help citizens with disabilities and share the incentives in place now and what more can be added.

Council members will also vote to declare a housing crisis in the city of Tampa. Councilors are looking for ideas that can be implemented immediately to help those struggling to find affordable housing.

Following the city council work shop, groups in attendance have a planned demonstration prepared in front of the old city hall building.

Among other things, the group, Florida Rising, is calling on the city to take action by: