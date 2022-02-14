19-year-old driver dies following crash in Tampa

The Tampa Police Department says the driver was traveling "at a high rate of speed."

TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old driver is dead after authorities say he lost control of his car and crashed into oncoming traffic Thursday.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the driver was traveling eastbound on Cross Creek Boulevard and Grande Isle Drive "at a high rate of speed" in his Nissan Altima at the time of the crash.

After losing control of the car, officers say the driver crossed over a median and struck a Toyota RAV-4.

The 19-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where police say he died from his injuries on Friday.

The driver of the RAV-4 suffered minor injuries