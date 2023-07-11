x
Hillsborough County

Person killed in Tampa house fire

Investigators with multiple agencies are looking into what caused the fire.
Credit: Tampa Fire Rescue
FILE PHOTO: Tampa Fire Rescue truck

TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead after the home they were in became engulfed in flames, Tampa Fire Rescue said.

Fire crews said they responded to a house fire on N. Dixon Avenue near E. Bougainvillea Avenue. When they arrived, crews said the fire had spread to about 80 percent of the single-story home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. 

Fire rescue said crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

After searching the home, first responders said they found a person dead inside who was "unable to escape their home" during the fire and died as a result.

Investigators from multiple agencies including Tampa Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Tampa Police Department are investigating what caused the fire. 

No one else was hurt in the fire. 

