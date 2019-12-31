TAMPA, Fla. — In no more than a few hair-raising seconds, the elevator doors at a Tampa apartment complex closed on a dog's leash and dragged the animal up toward the ceiling.
Mohammed Awad truly was in the right place at the right time.
Awad, a local doctor seen in surveillance video taken Sunday evening at the Olympus Harbour Island Apartments, walks into the elevator lobby where a brown dog happily greets him. Unbeknown to the woman seen handling the dog, its leash got caught in the elevator doors.
Seconds later, the elevator car moves up and with it, the dog now seemingly choked by its collar.
Awad and the woman are seen frantically trying to unleash the dog before he and the animal fall to the floor -- now safe and sound.
The extent of the dog's injuries, if any, is not yet known or whether the woman is the dog's owner.
"My Brother saved a dogs life," Awad's brother, Faris, wrote on Facebook.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
