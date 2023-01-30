Child walking to school notices trapped dog, leading to its rescue

The dog was found on "some floating vegetation" in the water at Lucy Dell Park, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

TAMPA, Fla. — Thanks to an attentive child on their way to school Monday morning, a dog is now safe and on its way to either returning home — or finding a new home altogether.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, animal control was called to Lucy Dell Park at around 8 a.m. after the student saw the dog "trapped on some floating vegetation."

When responders realized they wouldn't be able to reach the dog, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue came to help.

Rescuers set up a rope system to lower fire medic Gilbert Navas — whose name you'll want to remember — down into the murky water, the fire department explained. Navas was able to lasso the dog and lift him to the safety of the boardwalk using a large net.

Animal control determined the dog does not have a chip and was taken to the Pet Resource Center.