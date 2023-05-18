x
Hillsborough County

Tampa Bay-area health care workers host community baby shower

More than 100 new and soon-to-be mothers received gifts.
Credit: Tampa General Hospital
TGH Healthpark Genesis held a community baby shower on May 17, 2023.

TAMPA, Fla. — Team members across several health care facilities associated with Tampa General Hospital got together to shower expecting mothers this May.

More than 100 new and soon-to-be moms received gifts for their new babies. The community baby shower also comes as May is recognized as Women's Health Month.

The mothers-to-be received clothes, diapers, baby blankets and more. The gifts were put together by team members from Tampa General Hospital's Healthpark Genesis Women's Center, USFTGP, and OB/GYN Residents and attending doctors from the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. 

Additionally, TGH-Genesis Women's Center specializes in multi-disciplinary care for high-risk pregnancies and also provides pre and post-partum care programs.

Credit: Tampa General Hospital
TGH Healthpark Genesis held a community baby shower on May 17, 2023.

