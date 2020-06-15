Heavy rain causes street flooding in Tampa

Up to 3 inches of rain fell in a short period of time, according to the National Weather Service.

TAMPA, Fla. — When it rained Sunday night, it poured -- and poured -- and kept on raining enough to create some street flooding.

A flood advisory goes until 11 p.m. for much of the city of Tampa, where up to 3 inches of rain fell this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The city's real-time street flooding map shows a stretch of W. Kennedy Boulevard near the University of Tampa dealing with water. So, too, is S. Dale Mabry Highway near W. Neptune Street and W. Cypress Street at N. Willow Avenue.

Showers and thunderstorms that developed along this evening's sea breeze are falling apart.

