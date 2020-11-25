Troopers looking for driver who left scene after crashing SUV into car, two power poles, fence

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Tampa.
It happened around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 19, when troopers say a man was driving an SUV southbound on South 50th Street and lost control of it just north of Habersham Road.
Troopers said the SUV drove across the northbound lanes of 50th Street, left the roadway and hit a parked car in someone's front yard. Then, the SUV continued and hit a wooden power pole, a fence and then a second power pole.
After the crash, FHP said a black BMW driven by a woman arrived and the SUV driver left the scene in that car.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP at 813-558-1800.
- 'Trigger man' accused of triple murder had 200+ felony charges: An error meant a judge didn't know
- Ken Jennings to host first 'Jeopardy!' episodes when production resumes
- Police: Man kidnaps woman in Orlando, brings her to Sarasota and sexually assaults her
- Tips on keeping your car clean while traveling
- White House highlights Tampa Bay as top area where COVID-19 is aggressively spreading
- Man shoots, kills relative after claiming to be threatened with a gun, sheriff's office says
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter