Troopers looking for driver who left scene after crashing SUV into car, two power poles, fence

FHP said the driver left the crash scene after getting picked up by a female driver in a black BMW.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Tampa.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 19, when troopers say a man was driving an SUV southbound on South 50th Street and lost control of it just north of Habersham Road.

Troopers said the SUV drove across the northbound lanes of 50th Street, left the roadway and hit a parked car in someone's front yard. Then, the SUV continued and hit a wooden power pole, a fence and then a second power pole.

After the crash, FHP said a black BMW driven by a woman arrived and the SUV driver left the scene in that car.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP at 813-558-1800.

What other people are reading right now: