'We are going to stop the gun': TSA finds weapon with passenger at Tampa airport

There have been 195 weapons found at Florida airports so far this year.

TAMPA, Fla. — The number of weapons being found at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints continues to rise.

It’s a disturbing trend, and those numbers include a loaded weapon recently detected at Tampa International Airport. Passengers are understandably unsettled by the latest statistics.

“You know, it’s concerning — that they’re catching more people it’s reassuring, but I think it’s more concerning that they are catching more people,” said Rob Coggin visiting Tampa International.

“Law of averages says somethings got to get through,” added passenger Larry Compisano.

TSA says it’s confident it is stopping weapons.

“You bring the gun, we are going to stop the gun,” said TSA Spokesperson Sari Koshetz.

TSA doesn’t like the trend any more than passengers.

Although nearly every case is an accident — usually someone forgetting they had the weapon in their bag — it’s a potential disaster, they say, waiting to happen.

“Most of these guns are loaded,” Koshetz said. “Many of them have a bullet chambered. And there could be a tragic result.”

TSA at Tampa International Airport recently stopped a man headed to Seattle who’d come to the checkpoint with a loaded pistol. At St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport, a woman headed for Atlantic City recently had two handguns in her backpack.

TSA says it sees a combination of potential factors.

“We realize that people are stressed out during an ongoing pandemic situation. We also understand that people have been doing a lot of road trips,” Koshetz said. “So, they may not be paying attention to exactly where their gun is before they enter the airport. And you really need to know where that gun is.”

Last year, there were 666 weapons found at security checkpoints in Florida. So far this year, it’s already 195. TPA ranks third in Florida with 26 weapons found. Only Orlando with 40 and Ft. Lauderdale with 36 have had more.

“It does make you a little bit afraid of what could happen,” said passenger Kathy Compisano.

At several airports, including Tampa International, there are now signs reminding people just before they get to the checkpoint that no firearms are allowed.