Police: Shooting at Tampa lounge leads to interstate crash

The crash shut down southbound I-275 near the I-4 interchange in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — A shooting at a Tampa lounge led to a crash on southbound I-275 that shut down part of the interstate early Tuesday morning, police say.

Officers say they were called to a disturbance at the Truth Lounge early Tuesday morning when people in several cars starting shooting at each other and then sped off.

Tampa police say two of the cars crashed at the I-4 interchange. Both drivers were taken to jail and investigators say guns were found in both cars.

With the help of a helicopter, police followed the third car to Plant City where the driver and passenger were arrested. Guns were also found in this car, according to the Tampa Police Department.

No one was injured in the shooting but there were minor injuries reported from the crash, officers said.

The crash shut down I-275 southbound at I-4 around 2:30 a.m. Officers say the highway is expected to open after 5 a.m.

It is very early in this investigation and updates will be provided as they become available. Anyone who may have information that could assist investigators should contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.