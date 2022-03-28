Block of MacDill Avenue closes for water main fix

It's expected the road will reopen to traffic on Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will have to take a quick detour on South MacDill Avenue this week as repairs are made to a broken water main.

South MacDill Avenue is closed between West Knights and West Wallcraft avenues, according to a Tampa Water Department news release. The closure went into effect at 10 a.m. Monday.

It's anticipated the road will reopen by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Signs in the area will direct people around the closure, the department said. They may change based on the nature of the work, it added.