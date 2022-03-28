Block of MacDill Avenue closes for water main fix

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will have to take a quick detour on South MacDill Avenue this week as repairs are made to a broken water main.
South MacDill Avenue is closed between West Knights and West Wallcraft avenues, according to a Tampa Water Department news release. The closure went into effect at 10 a.m. Monday.
It's anticipated the road will reopen by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Signs in the area will direct people around the closure, the department said. They may change based on the nature of the work, it added.
"The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone's patience during this time," the department said in a statement.