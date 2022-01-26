Meet the finalists considered for Tampa Police Chief

A community forum will introduce the three candidates in front of select members of the community.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are introducing the three finalists being considered for the position of Tampa Police Chief.

Now-former Chief Brian Dugan announced his retirement in September 2021. Since then, Ruben "Butch" Delgado has served as interim chief.

He, along with Miami Police Department Assistant Chief Cherise Giordani Gause and Mary O’Connor, TPD's former Chief of Operations, are up for the position.

A community forum will be held starting at 6 p.m. While not open to the public, a livestream of the event will be broadcast on the City of Tampa's Facebook page.

Community members attending as guests of the forum include members of Tampa City Council, Mayor's Community Task Force on Policing, Citizens Review Board, Neighborhood Watch, Neighborhood Associations, Tampa Parks & Recreation Teens Leading Change and the Mayor's Youth Corps.

Those invited to the community forum will be able to participate in the selection process, according to the city.

During the forum, the three candidates will be able to speak on their policing strategies and philosophies, the city said.

Below is information about each of the three candidates, submitted by the finalists.

Interim Chief Ruben "Butch" Delgado, Tampa Police Department

Interim Chief Ruben “Butch” Delgado has served the citizens of Tampa in several capacities during his 23-year career with the Tampa Police Department. He has been operating as the Interim Chief of Police since October 1, 2021.



Prior to his role as Interim Chief, he was the Assistant Chief of Police overseeing police investigations and support services functions. Delgado is a strong leader who has worked in a variety of settings both in patrol and administration. He has served in all three patrol districts, the Support Services Division and the Criminal Investigations Division. During his assignment as Captain of Criminal Investigations, he played an instrumental role in investigating a serial murder case in Seminole Heights in 2017.



In late 2017, he was promoted to the Major of District One, where he previously served as a Captain of the District earlier in his career. Delgado effectively partnered with community members and businesses to reduce crime and enhance the department’s relationship with the community.



In 2019, he was promoted to Deputy Chief of Patrol Operations overseeing the three patrol districts of the department. In February of 2020, he was promoted to Assistant Chief of Investigations and Support. Throughout 2020 and into 2021, Delgado served as the lead role for the Public Safety planning efforts of Super Bowl LV in February 2021.



A Tampa native, Delgado graduated from Jefferson High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Florida. Delgado also attended the Southern Police Institute, hosted by the University of Louisville, in 2016. In 2019, Delgado attended Tampa Bay Chamber’s Leadership Tampa program. Currently, Delgado is attending The Major Cities Chiefs Association’s prestigious Police Executive Leadership Institute. Delgado is married and has two children.

Assistant Chief Cherise Giordani Gause, Miami Police Department

Assistant Chief Cherise Giordani Gause is a 28-year law enforcement veteran of the Miami Police Department. She began her career with the Miami Police Department in 1993 as a civilian dispatcher and has progressively ascended through the ranks. She was promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief of Police in September 2019 and currently leads the Field Operations Division.



Gause has held assignments in all three divisions of the department: Field Operations, Administration and Criminal Investigations respectively. She is passionate about public safety, community policing, constitutional policing and community engagement.



Gause earned a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Union Institute and University, a Bachelor of Public Administration degree from Barry University and an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Miami-Dade College. She is also a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, The Senior Management Institute for Police and the Command Officer Development Course from the Southern Police Institute (S.P.I.) in Louisville, Kentucky.



Gause has also received numerous leadership and community service awards, including, Legacy Magazine South Florida’s “50 Most Powerful Black Leaders in Business & Industry” 2020, Women of the Year N.Y.P.D. Haitian-American Law Enforcement Fraternal Organization 2019 and Legacy Magazine Miami’s “Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry” 2019.



She is a member of several professional organizations, including but not limited to, Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police, where she serves on the Police Reform Committee, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). She also demonstrates her civic advocacy through memberships with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Jack & Jill of America Inc.

Former Assistant Chief of Operations Mary O'Connor, Tampa Police Department